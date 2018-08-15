Cadence Design Systems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 6,340 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 929% compared to the typical daily volume of 616 call options.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Griffin Securities upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $35.49 and a 1 year high of $46.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $518.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.94 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director James D. Plummer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $348,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,743.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $33,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,274 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,754.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,000 shares of company stock worth $9,411,605 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 27.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,186,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,641,000 after acquiring an additional 258,261 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 17.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 64.3% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 22,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, a verification computing platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

