Bushveld Minerals (BMN) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.50

Shares of Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 28.50 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 27.35 ($0.35), with a volume of 2938837 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.65 ($0.34).

Bushveld Minerals Company Profile (LON:BMN)

Bushveld Minerals Limited, a mineral development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in South Africa and Madagascar. It has a portfolio of vanadium, titanium, iron ore, phosphate, tin, and thermal coal assets. The company operates through Iron Ore Exploration, Tin Exploration, and Coal Exploration segments.

