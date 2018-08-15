BSW Wealth Partners Raises Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUB. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,293,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,697,000 after acquiring an additional 340,823 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 900,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,397,000 after acquiring an additional 39,428 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,268,000 after acquiring an additional 25,740 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 473,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,626,000 after acquiring an additional 17,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,774,000.

SUB stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.24. 708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,394. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.31 and a 1-year high of $106.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

