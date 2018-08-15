Bruce A. Lerner Sells 1,125 Shares of Vishay Precision Group Inc (VPG) Stock

Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) Director Bruce A. Lerner sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $49,083.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,413.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of VPG opened at $43.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.29 million, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Vishay Precision Group Inc has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $44.82.
Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $74.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.53 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VPG shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.
Vishay Precision Group Company Profile
Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.
