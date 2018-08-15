Bruce A. Lerner Sells 1,125 Shares of Vishay Precision Group Inc (VPG) Stock

Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) Director Bruce A. Lerner sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $49,083.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,413.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of VPG opened at $43.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.29 million, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Vishay Precision Group Inc has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $44.82.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $74.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.53 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 151,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,366,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,040,000 after purchasing an additional 19,135 shares in the last quarter. Sensato Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Sensato Investors LLC now owns 57,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 11,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VPG shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

