Brown-Forman Co. Class B (BF.B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brown-Forman Co. Class B (NYSE:BF.B) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

BF.B has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brown-Forman Co. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Brown-Forman Co. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brown-Forman Co. Class B from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Brown-Forman Co. Class B in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Brown-Forman Co. Class B from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th.

Get Brown-Forman Co. Class B alerts:

NYSE BF.B opened at $53.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.88. Brown-Forman Co. Class B has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $59.58.

Brown-Forman Co. Class B (NYSE:BF.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Brown-Forman Co. Class B had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 53.10%. The business had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Brown-Forman Co. Class B will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Brown-Forman Co. Class B’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

About Brown-Forman Co. Class B

Brown-Forman Corporation is a spirit and wine company. The Company manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets and sells a range of alcoholic beverages. The Company has a portfolio of approximately 40 spirit, wine and ready-to-drink cocktail (RTD) brands. Its principal brands include Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s RTDs, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Gentleman Jack Rare Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Collection, Jack Daniel’s Sinatra Select, Jack Daniel’s Winter Jack, Jack Daniel’s No.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Brown-Forman Co. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown-Forman Co. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.