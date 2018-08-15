Brown & Brown (BRO) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Brown & Brown earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.62019617031 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

BRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Brown & Brown to $24.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $29.99.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $473.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.74 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. Its Retail segment offers property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance relating to legal liabilities, professional liability, cyber-liability, workers' compensation, and commercial and private passenger automobile coverages; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services.

