Brookstone Capital Management Invests $216,000 in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJX) Stock

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MJX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,585,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $572,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. BKS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000.

NYSEARCA MJX opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $39.72.

