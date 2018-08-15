BROOKFIELD Rl A/SHS BEN INT (RA) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.01

Headlines about BROOKFIELD Rl A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BROOKFIELD Rl A/SHS BEN INT earned a media sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 47.496488642688 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE:RA traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.99. 1,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,026. BROOKFIELD Rl A/SHS BEN INT has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $24.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%.

In other BROOKFIELD Rl A/SHS BEN INT news, insider Brookfield Investment Manageme acquired 23,167 shares of BROOKFIELD Rl A/SHS BEN INT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $532,841.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

About BROOKFIELD Rl A/SHS BEN INT

There is no company description available for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

