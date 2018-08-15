Brokers Set Expectations for THYSSENKRUPP AG/S’s FY2020 Earnings (TKAMY)

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Rosenfeld forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TKAMY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKAMY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,965. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 56.54 and a beta of 1.60. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $32.93.

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.48%.

About THYSSENKRUPP AG/S

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of mechanical, plant, and materials technologies in Germany and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines. Its Elevator Technology segment is involved in the construction, modernization, and servicing of elevators, escalators, moving walks, and stairs and platform lifts, as well as passenger boarding bridges.

