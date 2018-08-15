Brokers Set Expectations for Recipe Unltd Cp’s FY2018 Earnings (REC)

Recipe Unltd Cp (TSE:REC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Recipe Unltd Cp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst L. Aghazarian now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.69. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Recipe Unltd Cp’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

