Brokers Set Expectations for Exchange Income Co.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a report released on Thursday, August 9th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

EIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.22.

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at C$32.37 on Monday. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$29.25 and a 1 year high of C$37.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut; and scheduled airline and charter service in Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

