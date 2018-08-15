Brokers Offer Predictions for Trillium Therapeutics Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) – Leerink Swann raised their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 8th. Leerink Swann analyst J. Chang now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.79). Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Trillium Therapeutics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($2.59) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($1.87) EPS.

TRIL has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIL opened at $5.10 on Monday. Trillium Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $70.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.66.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $779,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1,860.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 109,406 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 102,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,255,000. 53.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

