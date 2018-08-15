Brokers Offer Predictions for Essex Property Trust Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (ESS)

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) – SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2018 EPS estimates for Essex Property Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $12.56 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.45. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q4 2018 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $3.34 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $13.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.39 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $272.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.83.

NYSE:ESS opened at $236.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $214.03 and a fifty-two week high of $270.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.39.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.04. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $348.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,416,000 after purchasing an additional 34,116 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,332,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,610,000 after purchasing an additional 52,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising more than 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

