Brokers Offer Predictions for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2018 Earnings (CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Investment analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2018 EPS estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report issued on Thursday, August 9th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $9.14 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.20. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $9.51 EPS.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 24th. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.78.

NYSE CM opened at $92.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $83.02 and a 1 year high of $100.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The bank reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 17.55%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,741,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,024,111,000 after buying an additional 3,025,599 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,080,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $703,085,000 after buying an additional 36,638 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,120,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,158,000 after buying an additional 1,296,629 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,764,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,628,000 after buying an additional 762,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,074,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,463,000 after buying an additional 49,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 46.23%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.