Brokers Offer Predictions for Baker Hughes A GE Co’s Q3 2018 Earnings (BHGE)

Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Handler now anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Baker Hughes A GE’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Baker Hughes A GE from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Baker Hughes A GE from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Baker Hughes A GE from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $34.00 target price on Baker Hughes A GE and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.30.

NYSE BHGE opened at $33.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.25, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Baker Hughes A GE has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $38.10.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Baker Hughes A GE had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 23.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 226,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 43,541 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the second quarter worth approximately $1,737,000. LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 137.1% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 70,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 40,955 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the first quarter worth approximately $36,831,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 13.1% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 38,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kurt Camilleri sold 2,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $85,442.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthias L. Heilmann sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. Baker Hughes A GE’s payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies for onshore and offshore operations.

