Brokers Issue Forecasts for Stars Group Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (TSG)

Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stars Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 14th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.82.

Get Stars Group alerts:

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.80 million. Stars Group had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 19.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

TSG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Stars Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Desjardins lowered Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Stars Group stock opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Stars Group has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $38.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSG. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Stars Group by 208.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,635,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,152,000 after buying an additional 5,156,010 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Stars Group by 347.8% in the first quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,237,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,686,000 after buying an additional 3,291,200 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stars Group by 45.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,996,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,583,000 after buying an additional 2,171,580 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Stars Group by 28.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,118,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,712,000 after buying an additional 1,793,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Stars Group by 248.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,828,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,399,000 after buying an additional 1,303,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

About Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc provides technology-based products and services to gaming and interactive entertainment industries in Canada and internationally. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands, The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Stars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.