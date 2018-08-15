Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ FY2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $16.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 2.74. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $21.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.43 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 159.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 20.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,780,000 after buying an additional 1,391,067 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 9.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,058,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,626,000 after buying an additional 365,186 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 42.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 789,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,218,000 after buying an additional 234,346 shares during the last quarter. Nexthera Capital LP boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 11.0% during the first quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 786,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,941,000 after buying an additional 77,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 51.6% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 607,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after buying an additional 206,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, VP Edward R. Conner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $67,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $381,800. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation.

