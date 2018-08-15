Brokers Issue Forecasts for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2018 Earnings (RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 9th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.35 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.30. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2019 earnings at $8.86 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.07 by C$0.03. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 26.17%. The business had revenue of C$10.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.06 billion.

RY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Monday, June 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 3rd. Eight Capital increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$106.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$110.80.

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$102.10 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$90.13 and a 1 year high of C$108.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 25th.

In related news, insider Helena Gottschling sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.81, for a total transaction of C$109,954.80. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 10,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.79, for a total value of C$1,046,604.78. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,060 shares of company stock valued at $84,425 and have sold 59,086 shares valued at $5,946,872.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

