Brokers Issue Forecasts for Heroux Devtek Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (HRX)

Heroux Devtek Inc (TSE:HRX) – Analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Heroux Devtek in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 13th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. Desjardins also issued estimates for Heroux Devtek’s FY2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.03. Heroux Devtek had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of C$113.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$120.00 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Heroux Devtek from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Heroux Devtek from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Laurentian restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Heroux Devtek in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut Heroux Devtek from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.17.

Shares of TSE HRX opened at C$15.38 on Wednesday. Heroux Devtek has a 52 week low of C$12.50 and a 52 week high of C$16.75.

Heroux Devtek Company Profile

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, integration, testing, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic flight control actuators, and fracture-critical components in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells hydraulic systems, fluid filtration systems, electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, and cabinets for suppliers of airborne radar, electro-optic systems, and aircraft controls.

