Brokers Issue Forecasts for Denbury Resources Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (DNR)

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2018 earnings estimates for Denbury Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 8th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.45.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $387.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.72 million.

DNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. KLR Group lowered Denbury Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Denbury Resources in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Denbury Resources from $1.30 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.44.

DNR stock opened at $4.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Denbury Resources has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 3.22.

In other news, Director Greg Mcmichael sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Denbury Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $1,039,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 315.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,048,622 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 796,032 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $1,156,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Denbury Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denbury Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

