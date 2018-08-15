Brokerages Set Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB) PT at $37.50

Shares of Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. BidaskClub cut Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Zai Lab by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 203,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 14,827 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zai Lab by 4,472.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 20,306 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Zai Lab by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 58,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Zai Lab by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 534,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,426,000 after purchasing an additional 149,445 shares in the last quarter. 21.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of -9.29. Zai Lab has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $35.74.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

