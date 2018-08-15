Brokerages Set Emerald Expositions Events Inc (EEX) PT at $20.50

Shares of Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Emerald Expositions Events in a report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut Emerald Expositions Events from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE:EEX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.51. 1,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,300. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.82. Emerald Expositions Events has a fifty-two week low of $15.48 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.44 million. Emerald Expositions Events had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Emerald Expositions Events will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. Emerald Expositions Events’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

In related news, SVP David Gosling sold 13,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $292,026.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lori Jenks sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $135,406.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,589 shares of company stock valued at $470,393 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others comprising photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

