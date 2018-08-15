Brokerages Set Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) PT at $108.54

Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.54.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $58.75) on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellie Mae from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Ellie Mae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Friday, July 27th.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Corr sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total value of $63,429.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,799,808.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.50, for a total transaction of $63,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,748 shares in the company, valued at $635,154. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,021 shares of company stock worth $4,974,957 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELLI. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Ellie Mae by 238.3% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Ellie Mae during the first quarter worth about $206,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ellie Mae during the first quarter worth about $215,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ellie Mae during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ellie Mae by 36.4% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period.

NYSE ELLI traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $102.44. 558,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,963. Ellie Mae has a 52 week low of $79.71 and a 52 week high of $116.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.57.

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Ellie Mae had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Ellie Mae will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

