Brokerages Set $30.50 Target Price for Ion Geophysical Corp (IO)

Shares of Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $30.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.91 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Ion Geophysical an industry rank of 113 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IO shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Ion Geophysical in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Ion Geophysical to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:IO traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 2.85. Ion Geophysical has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $24.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million. Ion Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 79.01% and a negative net margin of 22.99%. equities analysts anticipate that Ion Geophysical will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO R Brian Hanson sold 97,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $2,266,076.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Lapeyre, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $635,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 172,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,635.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 163,588 shares of company stock worth $3,772,846 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ion Geophysical by 288.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after buying an additional 506,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ion Geophysical by 14.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after buying an additional 54,421 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ion Geophysical during the first quarter valued at $10,159,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ion Geophysical by 656.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after buying an additional 268,342 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Ion Geophysical by 19.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 178,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 29,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

About Ion Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation provides geoscience products, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: E&P Technology & Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Services. The E&P Technology & Services segment offers complete seismic data services, including survey design and planning, data acquisition, project management, advanced processing, and imaging services, as well as reservoir characterization and interpretation services.

