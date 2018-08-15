Brokerages Expect Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS) to Post $3.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.23 and the highest is $3.42. Virtus Investment Partners reported earnings of $2.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will report full-year earnings of $12.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.27 to $12.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.24 to $14.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Virtus Investment Partners.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The closed-end fund reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $132.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.07 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, June 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $140.00 target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Virtus Investment Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

Shares of VRTS stock traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $129.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,892. The company has a market cap of $928.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 27.62 and a quick ratio of 27.62. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12-month low of $103.81 and a 12-month high of $138.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,016,158 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $130,017,000 after buying an additional 86,152 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 106.9% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 533,272 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $69,475,000 after buying an additional 275,535 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 523,177 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $66,941,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 183.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,920 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after buying an additional 60,838 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,072 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

