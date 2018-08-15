Brokerages Expect Spark Energy Inc (SPKE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $200.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) to announce sales of $200.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Spark Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $168.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $232.25 million. Spark Energy reported sales of $151.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Spark Energy will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.01 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $984.84 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spark Energy.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPKE shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Spark Energy in a report on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Spark Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley set a $13.00 target price on shares of Spark Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Spark Energy stock opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.46 million, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of -1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Spark Energy has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $18.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a $0.1813 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Spark Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.08%.

In other news, VP Gil Melman sold 32,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $284,129.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,926.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason K. Garrett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,786.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPKE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Spark Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 951,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after buying an additional 23,049 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Spark Energy by 258.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 34,523 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Spark Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 349,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Spark Energy by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 22,428 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Spark Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 70,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

About Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company is involved in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

