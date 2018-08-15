Brokerages Expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.38 Billion

Brokerages expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will post sales of $5.38 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.68 billion. Gilead Sciences reported sales of $6.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year sales of $21.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.91 billion to $22.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $21.76 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $19.75 billion to $25.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho set a $94.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $2.46 on Friday, reaching $74.85. The company had a trading volume of 662,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,553,179. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $99.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.03. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $64.27 and a 52-week high of $89.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $3,540,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,228,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,839,500. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

