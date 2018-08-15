Brokerages Expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.48 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) will report $4.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.52 billion. Core-Mark reported sales of $4.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full-year sales of $16.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.71 billion to $16.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.52 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $17.36 billion to $17.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CORE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Core-Mark in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Core-Mark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In other news, Director Gary F. Colter purchased 5,000 shares of Core-Mark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $91,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 119,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,134.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Jean Flanagan purchased 1,930 shares of Core-Mark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $39,777.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,909.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 63.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 941.7% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the second quarter valued at $286,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORE opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Core-Mark has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes various food/non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, breads, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products.

