Brokerages Expect Bank of America Corp (BAC) to Announce $0.63 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) will announce $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.66. Bank of America reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of America.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $22.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Vetr lowered shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.17 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.37.

In other news, insider Catherine P. Bessant sold 15,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $500,070.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 483,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,289,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,655,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,842,467 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,851,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,800,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925,474 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 8,614,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200,655 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,515,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 14,842,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.29. 2,973,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,483,906. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $20.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of America (BAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.