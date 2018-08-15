Brokerages Expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.00 Million

Analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to post $20.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.30 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $17.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $95.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.58 million to $133.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $201.79 million per share, with estimates ranging from $112.43 million to $306.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.11. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 533.52%. The firm had revenue of $29.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ALNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

In related news, SVP Laurie Keating sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $164,177.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,257.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $5,269,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,214,690.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALNY traded down $2.74 on Friday, hitting $90.44. 24,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.22 and a quick ratio of 13.22. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $70.76 and a 52 week high of $153.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 2.31.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

