Brokerages Anticipate Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (VIPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) to post $3.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vipshop’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.01 billion. Vipshop reported sales of $2.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full-year sales of $14.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.13 billion to $14.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.54 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $17.28 billion to $17.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 2.51%. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VIPS shares. CLSA downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Vipshop from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 4.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 203,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 11.1% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 111,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.84. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $19.14.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

