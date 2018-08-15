Brokerages Anticipate Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.23. Floor & Decor reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $434.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.17 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

In other news, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 6,734,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $301,481,493.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 17,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $852,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,087,576 shares of company stock valued at $320,676,864 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 76.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FND traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,772. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of -1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $58.28.

Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

