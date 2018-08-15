Brokerages Anticipate Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $449.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) to post $449.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $430.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $458.70 million. Covanta posted sales of $429.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Covanta will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.86 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Covanta in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Covanta from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Covanta from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Covanta during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Covanta during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Covanta during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Covanta during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Covanta during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVA opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. Covanta has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -46.62, a PEG ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.74.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

