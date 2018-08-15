Brokerages Anticipate Core Laboratories (CLB) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.65. Core Laboratories posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $175.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.47 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.13% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ABN Amro lowered Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management CA increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 5,035,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $544,977,000 after buying an additional 242,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,186,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $402,151,000 after buying an additional 117,678 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $235,341,000 after buying an additional 154,855 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,787,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $193,416,000 after buying an additional 351,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,201,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,062,000 after buying an additional 133,833 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CLB traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.54. 51,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $86.55 and a one year high of $130.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.00%.

Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

