Brokerages Anticipate Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Analysts predict that Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.94. Burlington Stores posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year earnings of $6.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Burlington Stores.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 16,096.86% and a net margin of 6.61%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.59.

BURL opened at $166.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.42. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $166.46.

In other Burlington Stores news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $3,192,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,552,950.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Crimmins sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.72, for a total value of $1,160,544.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,262 shares of company stock worth $14,320,076. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth $213,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth $215,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth $219,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth $228,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.