Brokerages Anticipate Archrock Inc (AROC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $227.65 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) will post sales of $227.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Archrock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $229.10 million and the lowest is $226.19 million. Archrock posted sales of $197.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archrock will report full-year sales of $901.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $896.20 million to $907.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Archrock.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $226.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.63 million. Archrock had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 0.45%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AROC. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Archrock from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Archrock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, FBR & Co increased their target price on shares of Archrock from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

In other news, insider Robert Edward Rice sold 67,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $790,381.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,776.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Ingersoll sold 12,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $150,959.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,331 shares in the company, valued at $853,572.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AROC. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 12,522.4% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,487,159 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $137,846,000 after purchasing an additional 11,396,153 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,435,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $221,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355,098 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 570.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,176,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,384,646 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,616,000 after purchasing an additional 992,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 1,286.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,034,229 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,411,000 after purchasing an additional 959,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AROC opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 2.92. Archrock has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is -265.00%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

