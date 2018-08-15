BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $99.97 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,816,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 265,463 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.8% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $99,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,530,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,308,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785,335 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,738,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,562,162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,123,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,281,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,570 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,720,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,190,462,000 after acquiring an additional 889,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pfizer by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,174,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,674,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998,981 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.95.

Pfizer stock opened at $40.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.32 and a 1 year high of $41.64. The stock has a market cap of $243.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Pfizer had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.32%.

In other Pfizer news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 25,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $1,013,115.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,462.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie J. Olson sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $418,774.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 785,453 shares of company stock worth $29,937,357. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

