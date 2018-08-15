British American Tobacco PLC (BTI) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,704 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $25,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth about $976,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 44.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 138,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 116,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of BTI opened at $53.35 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco PLC has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $71.44. The company has a market capitalization of $113.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.81.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

