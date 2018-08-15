Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position Lowered by Global Financial Private Capital LLC

Global Financial Private Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 82.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,862 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 373.1% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.08 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.11.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $59.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $70.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.