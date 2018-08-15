Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (BEDU) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU) shot up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.08 and last traded at $11.76. 49,046 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 277,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BEDU. ValuEngine upgraded Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $84.39 million during the quarter. research analysts predict that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEDU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 177,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Company Profile (NYSE:BEDU)

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs. As of January 23, 2018, it had a network of 60 schools with approximately 33,916 students.

