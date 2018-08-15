Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (BEDU) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU) shot up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.08 and last traded at $11.76. 49,046 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 277,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.
A number of research firms have weighed in on BEDU. ValuEngine upgraded Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.
Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $84.39 million during the quarter. research analysts predict that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs. As of January 23, 2018, it had a network of 60 schools with approximately 33,916 students.
