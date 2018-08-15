Briggs & Stratton (BGG) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.93-1.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.92 billion.
Briggs & Stratton stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.41. The company had a trading volume of 731,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.64. Briggs & Stratton has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $27.34.
Briggs & Stratton declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
About Briggs & Stratton
Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.
