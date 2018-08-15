Briggs & Stratton (BGG) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.93-1.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.92 billion.

Briggs & Stratton stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.41. The company had a trading volume of 731,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.64. Briggs & Stratton has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $27.34.

Briggs & Stratton declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

BGG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Briggs & Stratton from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Sidoti cut Briggs & Stratton from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Briggs & Stratton from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.67.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

