Brian Robinson Buys 5,000 Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU) Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) insider Brian Robinson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,250.00.

Tourmaline Oil stock traded down C$0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$21.80. 424,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,878. Tourmaline Oil Corp has a 1-year low of C$17.78 and a 1-year high of C$27.26.

TOU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. GMP Securities set a C$30.50 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tourmaline Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.22.

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Peace River High, Alberta Deep Basin, and NEBC Montney areas.

