Brian Burden Buys 20,400 Shares of Trinidad Drilling Ltd. (TDG) Stock

Trinidad Drilling Ltd. (TSE:TDG) Director Brian Burden acquired 20,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.49 per share, with a total value of C$30,396.00.

Shares of TSE:TDG opened at C$1.80 on Wednesday. Trinidad Drilling Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$1.33 and a 12-month high of C$2.11.

TDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Trinidad Drilling from C$2.30 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Trinidad Drilling from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Trinidad Drilling from C$2.20 to C$2.10 in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. GMP Securities downgraded Trinidad Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Trinidad Drilling from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.41.

Trinidad Drilling Ltd. designs, builds, and operates drilling rigs for complex wells primarily in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides land drilling services. The company operates 70 rigs in Canada; and 69 rigs in the United States and internationally. It also engages in construction and insurance businesses; and provides rig technology and labor services.

