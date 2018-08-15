Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Purchases 9,027 Shares of Magellan Health Inc (MGLN)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in Magellan Health in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Magellan Health in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Magellan Health in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Health in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Magellan Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Magellan Health news, CEO Barry M. Smith sold 13,375 shares of Magellan Health stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $1,233,308.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,309.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGLN opened at $75.85 on Wednesday. Magellan Health Inc has a 52-week low of $71.03 and a 52-week high of $112.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.40.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.15). Magellan Health had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Magellan Health Inc will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGLN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Magellan Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Magellan Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Magellan Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. It operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine for health plans, care organizations, and employers.

