Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp reduced its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,548 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $13,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 820,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,833,000 after acquiring an additional 124,596 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 889,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,084,000 after acquiring an additional 148,595 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other news, EVP Kevin J. Ballinger sold 68,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $2,336,742.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $603,452.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,986 shares of company stock worth $5,244,475 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BSX stock opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $37.30. The company has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BSX. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.95.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.