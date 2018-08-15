Boston Partners Buys 17,937 Shares of Hanmi Financial Corp (HAFC)

Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 970,073 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,937 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $27,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAFC. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Hanmi Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $33.10. The firm has a market cap of $827.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.13 million. equities analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Corp will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.04%.

In other Hanmi Financial news, Director John J. Ahn purchased 4,000 shares of Hanmi Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. FIG Partners upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “market-perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine lowered Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 price target on Hanmi Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanmi Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.