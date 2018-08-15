Boston Partners Buys 1,725 Shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A (FCNCA)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,584 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A were worth $35,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A by 867.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd.

In other First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A news, Chairman Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $378.00 per share, with a total value of $378,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 311,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,577,278. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Claire H. Bristow acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $385.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 255,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,408,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 1,545 shares of company stock worth $590,900 in the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A stock opened at $448.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.06. First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A has a 12 month low of $323.74 and a 12 month high of $463.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $397.15 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 18.68%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th.

About First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.