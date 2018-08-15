BOSTON OMAHA (BOMN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $2.99 million during the quarter. BOSTON OMAHA had a negative net margin of 74.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%.

Shares of BOMN stock opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. BOSTON OMAHA has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $35.49.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of BOSTON OMAHA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th.

In other BOSTON OMAHA news, insider Michael Jeffrey Scholl purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.57 per share, for a total transaction of $46,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Brendan Joseph Keating purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.68 per share, with a total value of $97,524.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 6,768 shares of company stock valued at $161,361 in the last 90 days. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOMN. Magnolia Group LLC increased its stake in BOSTON OMAHA by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 9,005,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BOSTON OMAHA by 213.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 248,197 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BOSTON OMAHA during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,688,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in BOSTON OMAHA during the 1st quarter valued at $3,629,000. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in BOSTON OMAHA during the 1st quarter valued at $2,755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

BOSTON OMAHA Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the United States. The company acquires existing billboard locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Wisconsin. It also provides surety insurance products, as well as related brokerage services; and commercial real estate brokerage, property management, and other real estate services.

