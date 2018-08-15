Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $16.75 Million Holdings in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 1.1% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $16,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.1% in the second quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 140,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Wealthfront Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 503,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 198,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 1,999,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,977,000 after acquiring an additional 18,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Vetr cut Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.17 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.37.

In related news, insider Catherine P. Bessant sold 15,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $500,070.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 483,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,289,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 20.86%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.