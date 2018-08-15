Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $85.26 Per Share

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their FY2018 EPS estimates for Booking in a research note issued on Thursday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst B. Erickson now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $85.26 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $87.98. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Booking’s FY2019 earnings at $95.20 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $20.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.34 by $3.33. Booking had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $24.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BKNG. DA Davidson set a $1,990.00 target price on shares of Booking and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price (down previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,154.45.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,833.55 on Monday. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,630.56 and a 52-week high of $2,228.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $90.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,030.98, for a total value of $599,139.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

